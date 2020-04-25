7 factories issued warnings over corona

LAHORE :Additional Commissioner Revenue Rao Riaz has issued strict warnings to four factories over not abiding by the corona preventive SOPs on their premises.

He did surprise checking of the four factories located on Ferozepur Road, Lahore, on Friday. He checked corona preventive arrangements in working areas, mosques, kitchens, vehicles, and entry gates of the factories. He said that if the managements of the factories failed to implement corona SOPs, the factories would be sealed in the next surprise visit. On Friday, three factories on Sheikhupura Road were also issued strict written warnings.

The additional commissioner, Consolidation, Sheikh Aftab, issued the warnings to them on the directions of Lahore commissioner. Safety gear donated: The Rotary Club Lahore Chapter President Ms Samra donated safety and medical equipment as precaution against coronavirus to Lahore General Hospital.

On the occasion of receipt of the safety equipment for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of LGH from Rotary Club Lahore Chapter President of Samra, Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said that the role of Rotary Club for the suffering humanity had always been exemplary and commendable. Those who come to the service of others in difficult times cannot be forgotten.

The MS said that coronavirus epidemic is, undoubtedly, a test from Allah Almighty for the wealthy and rich people to know how much they are generous in spending their wealth on the needy ones. Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said, “Whether it is a matter of polio prevention or any other epidemic in the country, Rotary Club has always rendered outstanding services for which we are deeply grateful to them.”

On the occasion, Rotary Club Lahore Chapter President Miss Samra also visited the helpline at Lahore General Hospital. She thanked the doctors for providing home-based medical services to the patients during the coronavirus epidemic and also appreciated the efforts of the Postgraduate Medical Institute principal with regard to creating awareness among the masses about preventive measures against coronavirus. She said that despite the dangers of the virus, medical staff was standing on the front lines to save the lives of citizens.

Ms Samra assured that all possible cooperation from Rotary Club would be extended in future too. The protective equipment provided to the doctors and medical staff of Lahore General Hospital includes personal protective kits, gowns, gloves, protective masks and sanitizer.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday continued washing of city localities with chemicals in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. On the special directions from LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary, the department carried out special disinfectant washing activity in and outside the premises of Data Ganj Baksh shrine. The objective of the activity was to minimise the chances of Covid-19 spread in the City.

Two mist machines of LWMC took part in the activity and the whole operation was monitored by GM Operations Sohail Malik. The Lahore Waste Management Company chairman stated that the department is working dedicatedly on the frontline following the directions of the Punjab government in wake of coronavirus.

The LWMC chairman said that the department is providing special cleanliness services in the City despite the lockdown. He said washing of roads, streets, footpaths, bus stops and other areas is being carried out on a daily basis.

The Wasa chairman and managing director also appealed to the citizens to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. A LWMC spokesperson said that citizens should also play their integral role in maintaining cleanliness by properly disposal of solid waste. For waste-related complaints, citizens can dial Lahore Waste Management Company helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore.