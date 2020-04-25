Two die in road accident

LAHORE:Two people died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Guldasht Town on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Zahid, 25, Safia bibi, 23. The injured were removed to hospital. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

Social distancing: On the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Hamad Abid, social distance policy has been imposed by the traffic police. Marking has been done in all the offices of City Traffic Police Lahore to prevent coronavirus spread.

The citizens should also be briefed about queue management system. Arrangements have also been made for soap and water for hand washing at the traffic centres, the CTO said. compensation: Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed paid dues of Rs 22.1 million to the families of 12 policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The CCPO along with SSP Admin Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik distributed the checques amounting to Rs 22.1 million among the heirs to 12 martyred police personnel. The Lahore police chief has instructed to the officers concerned to recruit the candidates on family claims after they met the eligibility standard. He said that Lahore police were taking full care of their officials. The SSP Admin said that the financial assistance cheques had been pending for a long time. “Timely payment of the dues is our top priority,” he added.

Dolphin HQ: SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad visited Dolphin Headquarters on Walton Road on Friday. SP Dolphin Squad/Anti-Riot Force Aisha Butt, ASP Dolphin Headquarters Bushra Jameel, DSPs and sector incharge were also present on the occasion.

A contingent of police present salute to SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad as he visited the headquarters for the first time after assuming the charge of the post.

SP Dolphin Squad Ayesha Butt briefed the SSP Operations about the different affairs of Dolphin Headquarters and facilities being provided to Dolphin Squad officers and officials. Meanwhile, SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad visited different mosques and imam bargahs of the City, including Data Darbar Mosque and Jamia Naeemia, to review security arrangements.