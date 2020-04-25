Govt urged to clarify hoarding

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to define difference between stock and hoarding to stop misuse of recently promulgated ordinance, a statement said on Friday.

After discussion with the traders of Akbari Mandi and other markets, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that recently issued ordinance has created unrest among the business community, as there is no clear definition of difference between stock and hoarding.

Being the premier business body of the country, LCCI had always taken a strict stance against the hoarding practices, as they result in unnecessary shortages, especially of essential commodities and sudden price hikes, they said.