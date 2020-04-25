Boy falls to death

A boy fell to death from the fifth floor of a multi-storey building in North Nazimabad’s Block B on Friday. Rescuers transported the boy to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal-formalities where he was identified as Ibad Hussain, son of Siraj Hussain. According to SHO Muzaffar Siddiqui, the boy was playing on the roof of his house when he fell down and died on the spot.

Man ‘commits suicide’

A 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life at a house in the Jutt Line area. He was identified as 30-year-old Murad Hameed Khan. The man was said to be mentally ill and lived with his sister.