Cop held for allegedly raping woman in Jamshed Quarters

A policeman was arrested on Friday after a woman filed a case against him for allegedly raping the woman at her house in the District East of Karachi.

The Jamshed Quarters police said they had registered an FIR No. 309/20 under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code against a police constable, namely Hasnain, posted to the Jamshed Quarters polices station.

The case was registered on behalf of the woman, who is a resident of Teen Hatti area, Jahangir Road. In the FIR, the woman recorded her statement that constable Hasnain wearing police uniform barged into her house in her husband’s absence and raped her at gunpoint. She said the cop also attacked her husband by throwing a plate when he reached the house, but the plate instead hit the woman's head and injured her.

The woman said their neighbours gathered outside their residence during a fight between the police constable and her husband; however, her husband took her to

hospital immediately where the police constable also reached and took the woman to the Jamshed Quarters polices station at gunpoint.

The woman said the duty police officer, namely Rasheed, forced her to take divorce from her husband and tie the knot with police constable Hasnain. She said when her husband reached the police station to inquire about his wife and to register a case against the constable, the duty officer hid both Hasnain and the woman in the police station and told her husband that his wife was not at the police station. Later, the duty officer also threatened and tortured her husband at the police station and also warned him of dire consequences if he did not give her divorce, she added. The police said a case had been registered on behalf of the woman while the cop accused of the rape had been arrested.