RDA installs sanitising walk through gates in hospitals

Rawalpindi:In continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus, sanitised walk through gates have been installed at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Office by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

RDA Chairman visited the site after completion of installation and handed over the control of walkthrough gates to HFH and RDA administration. He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to prevent coronavirus in the precincts of RDA keeping in view the ground facts, adding that all the available resources were being used to cope with coronavirus outbreak.

The chairman said that timely spray of disinfection solution was also being carried out to protect the citizens from COVID-19. In the light of government directives, strict measures have been taken to protect the health of the citizens and to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Chairman RDA requested the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi, RDA and WASA officers/employees and the citizens to take precautionary measures.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that while the RDA is well-known for its development work within the city and its services in welfare work are also valuable. He said that due to the government's timely arrangements under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the number of patients with Corona virus in Pakistan is much lower than the rest of the countries and we will soon be able to control the disease.