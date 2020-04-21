‘Share Ramadan digitally’ during pandemic, Muslims told

LONDON: Muslims are being told to “pray at home and share Ramadan digitally” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has published guidance ahead of the holy month, which begins on Thursday (April 23). The guidance says Ramadan “will be a very different experience for Muslims” this year “as we adapt to changing circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

It notes it is unlikely there will be “congregational acts of worship for Muslims outside of the home” as mosques remain closed. Those celebrating are instructed to follow the Government’s social distancing rules by sharing meals ending fasting (Iftar) with family over FaceTime rather than in person.

People have also been advised to be mindful in their shopping habits, planning meals in advance to limit the number of trips, and avoiding stocking up to “allow for everyone to acquire that they need”.

MCB secretary-general Harun Khan said: “The message for this Ramadan is clear: fast and pray at home and share Ramadan digitally. This is the way to help save lives.” He added: “It is important to use this time to reconsider, to reflect on the way we live our lives and the way we relate to our Creator, our communities and those in need.”

The MCB’s guidance follows the Mosque and Imams National Advisory Board (Minab) saying it is “going to be extremely painful and emotionally challenging” to keep mosques closed during the holy month. However, the Minab reiterated that doors will remain locked as they “have a religious and moral obligation to protect life and follow the medical advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.