CJP Gulzar questions mechanism of Zakat fund distribution

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday asked provinces and Centre to submit reports on the disbursement of Zakat funds, as he questioned the mechanism of Zakat funds provided to provinces.

The top court also lamented a lack of transparency in measures against coronavirus as it inquired about quarantine facilities provided by the government. All governments [federal and provincial] were spending money for relief [but] there was no transparency to be seen, the CJP observed as a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing of coronavirus suo motu case.

The apex court examined a report submitted by the federal government on steps taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin

Ahmed questioned why schools and colleges were not used for quarantine facilities, and money was being spent on the construction of new quarantine centres. To which, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan told the court they would mull over the recommendation for turning schools into quarantine facilities.

Justice Ahmed advised authorities to ensure availability of food and other essential items at all the quarantine centres across the country. He directed those who could not pay should be kept in quarantine facilities free of charge.

The CJP inquired about the mechanism of Zakat funds provided to provinces by the Centre as no report had been submitted in the court by Baitul Maal.

The federal government gives Zakat fund to the provinces. The provincial authorities were responsible for distributing the funds. Director General of the Baitul Maal was also receiving his salary from the Zakat fund, observed Justice Ahmed.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the federal government had given over Rs9 billion to the provinces and it should be checked for which purpose the amount was used.

The Supreme Court sought opinion from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Mufti Taqi Usmani regarding the payment of salaries of Baitul Maal staff from Zakat fund. Justice Ahmed asked the CII to give an opinion if Zakat fund could be used by Baitul Maal for office expenditures.

The CJP directed Baitul Maal to submit a report on the distribution of Zakat funds. He inquired where the Zakat funds were being spent as no report had been submitted in the court by Baitul Maal.

Justice Ahmed remarked Zakat and charity money given to the government by the people was not for TA/DA (traveling allowance and dearness allowance) or foreign tours.

“Government is spending a lot of money but it is not clear what is happening,” the top judge remarked and said staying in quarantine centre at Taftan was a frightening dream. “[Who knows] how the money given by the public and other countries is being spent. Billions of rupees have been spent and there are only 5,000 patients.”

Punjab advocate general told the court the provincial government was distributing relief money among the people whose income had been affected due to the lockdown through EasyPaisa. Justice Gulzar pointed out the details of the money spent were not mentioned in the report.

The bench grilled the Sindh advocate general over details of the money spent on ration bags which were distributed among the low income people. Sindh AG Salman Talibuddin Advocate told the court the provincial government had distributed Rs569 million from Zakat fund among more than 94,000 people. When asked who had received the money, the AG responded the same people who received Zakat every year were given the money.

The court wondered how the Sindh government distributed ration bags worth Rs1 billion without anyone knowing. The Sindh government hands out pictures to media for the smallest things, the CJP remarked.

Pictures were not being taken because [the government] did not want to do politics over coronavirus, Talibuddin said and added the Sindh government had been distributing ration bags since March 30.

While explaining the rationale behind sealing 11 UCs in Karachi, the Sindh AG said by 12th April, 234 cases had been detected from the sealed areas which collectively housed more than 600,000 people. The court welcomed the decision to reopen some industries but told the government to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed.

The Balochistan government also presented a report on quarantine centres for the people coming from Iran and relief efforts. The bench paid tribute to medical professionals and sanitary staff and instructed the provincial governments to ensure their wellbeing.

There was no shortage of masks in Pakistan, said the National Institute of Health in a report submitted to the court. There were baseless and unfounded allegations that 20 million masks had been allowed to be smuggled out of country resulting in their shortage in the country, it read. It said NOCs for the export of 3.5 million masks were issued to five Chinese companies on the request of the Chinese embassy and the matter was being investigated by the FIA.

The report said the government was going to provide a special package to the families of doctors and paramedics who had died in the fight against the virus.The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.