Two sanitizing walkthrough gates installed

PESHAWAR: Two smart sanitizing walkthrough gates have been installed at the Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH) to contain the spread of fast-travelling coronavirus on the hospital premises.

A press release said on Monday one disinfectant coronavirus gate was donated by the Town Municipal Administration Town-III, Peshawar, while the other one was arranged from the hospital resources. It said that one smart gate was installed at the A & E, entrance while the other one was fixed near the Isolation Unit. Municipal Officer Anees ur Rehman of the Town-III, Chief Officer Nasrullah Shah handed over the smart sanitizer walkthrough to the management of the hospital. Inaugurating the smart sanitizer walkthrough gates, Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi said that TMA Town-III was also doing chlorine spray in A&E, OPDs and residential complex of the hospital. Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof Dr Aamir Azhar and Team KTH thanked the management of TMA Town-III for this generous donation. The walkthrough gate is beneficial for the employees of the hospital as well as the patients and their attendants. The gate decreases the chances of infection and coronavirus spread.