Governor Sarwar asks opposition to support govt to fight corona pandemic

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called upon the opposition to change its behaviour and support the government in its fight against corona pandemic instead of doing politics on it.

Victory against coronavirus will not be success of a party or the government but of 220 million Pakistanis. Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking measures to fight out corona with all sincerity, he said, adding, “In this time of difficulty, we all should move forward with a sense of kindness for the distressed humanity.”

He was talking to CM’s Complaint Cell Vice-Chairman Nasir Salman, Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib and delegations from various districts at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stated that America and other countries despite having resources of billions of dollars are not succeeding against coronavirus.

“We should save ourselves and 220 million Pakistanis from coronavirus, for which, it is necessary to stay at home and follow the government advisory/guideline in this regard. I do appeal to the opposition parties that this is not time to do politics but to fight corona pandemic jointly,” he said. The nation and history will never pardon the political party which played politics over corona, he said.

The Punjab governor said the government is utilising all possible resources to protect people from coronavirus, as this is the time to serve the distressed humanity and all have to play their due role to control corona. The opposition’s attempt to divide the nation at this time of trial is very unfortunate, he said.

Appreciating the role of Rescue-1122 in the war against coronavirus, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that rescuers of Rescue-1122 are playing an exemplary role in supplying ration to the poor on their doorstep. When all institutions will work together, it will definitely help ensure speedy and transparent distribution of ration among the deserving families, the Punjab governor stated.