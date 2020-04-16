Islamabad grounds deprived of due share in domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: The capital city of Islamabad has again been deprived of its share in domestic cricket matches as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) excluded picturesque grounds from the list of venues for the next season matches.

The News has in possession of the entire domestic season 2020-2021 calendar which was given initial shape with some alterations Wednesday. The calendar sees no match whatsoever of any age group for Islamabad grounds. The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade I and II, National one-day, National T20 (I-11), Pentangular Cricket schedule has been prepared for the next season. Quaid-i-Azam Trophy gets under way from September 28, 2020 with matches between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at Bughti Stadium Quetta, Central and Sindh will be up against each other at National Stadium Karachi while Southern and Northern will face each other at Pindi Stadium.

The season will start with the National T20 to be played at the Pindi Stadium and Multan Stadium from September 2. Initial sixteen matches will be played at the Pindi Stadium from September 2 to 9 with action shifting to Multan where remaining and knock out matches will be held. The opening match at the Pindi Stadium will be played on September 2 between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). On the same day Central and Southern will also be in action. All matches of Grade II National T20 will be staged at different venues in Karachi while Pakistan Cup One-day (I-II) matches will also be played at different venues of Karachi. The city of Karachi will also host all under-19 three-day matches that will get under way from September 1, 2020.

For the second year in running leading Islamabad grounds, that include Diamond, Marghazar, Shalimar and Bhutto have not been allotted any match. On of the Islamabad organiers Faisal Hussain hoped that the PCB would review the situation and allot the city of its due matches.

Meanwhile, after hue and cry from media, the PCB Domestic department included Department Cricket leaving it at the mercy of concern officials in days to come. The slot allotted for tournament is from July 1, 2020 where playing cricket in open has never been easier. Department Cricket (TBC) slot did not mention as which teams have been invited or whether offer letters to departments have been sent.