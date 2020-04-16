Unsung heroes

Pharmacists are playing a leading role by providing their valuable services on a war footing to contain this deadly virus as soon as possible. Despite the fact that pharmacists are an integral part of the healthcare system and ranked as a key healthcare provider, their role in our society is hardly known as compared to the Western countries.

Dr Zafar Mirza recently thanked the “pharmacist community” for its efforts, and called pharmacists “unsung heroes“ as they very often come into lime light. They work silently, selflessly, with dedication and devotion. They were the first who offered their services as volunteers against Covid-19.

Sajjad Afridi

Peshawar