close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

Police launch coronavirus awareness campaign

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

FAISALABAD: The Mobile Education Unit of the Patrolling Police, Faisalabad region, Wednesday launched ‘coronavirus awareness campaign’ following the directives of the Regional SSP Farooq Ahmed Hundal. The Patrolling Police Mobile Unit visited several places in Faisalabad region where Officer-in-Charge of the unit SI Muhammad Rizwan imparted information to citizens about precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic. He advised people to exercise certain precautionary measures visiting banks and other places. He urged citizens to stay at homes for more two weeks.

Latest News

More From Peshawar