Sugar and wheat crisis: AGP launches audit of Punjab finance, agri, food depts

Jawwad RizviBy

LAHORE: The auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) has launched the audit of the Punjab Finance, Agriculture and Food Departments with regard to sugar and wheat crisis after an inquiry commission was constituted by the prime minister. Sources said the prime minister desired to conduct the audit of these departments for the last five years against the backdrop of the sugar and wheat crisis in the country as Punjab being the largest producer and consumer played a vital role in the crisis.

According to letters, copies of which are available with The News, on the instructions of the AGP, the director general audit Punjab has written the letters to the secretaries of Finance, Agriculture and Food Departments for a special audit for the financial years 2015-19. The special audit will be initiated from April 13.

The letter No DGA/P&M/CD/845 dated 10,4,2020 written to the secretaries of Food and Agriculture Departments stated that according to Section 8 and 12 of the Auditor General’s Ordinance 2001 read with Article 169 and 171 of the Constitution, the auditor general of Pakistan has the mandate to audit the accounts of the departments. As part of this mandate, this office will be taking up the special audit of the departments regarding wheat and sugar crisis from April 13.

The letter stated that the departments are therefore requested to direct the staff concerned to provide the auditable record for the period of 2015-19 to the audit team on the scheduled date and render full cooperation to fulfill its constitutional obligation as per schedule.

A similar letter No DGA/P&M/CD/846 dated 10,4,2020 is written to the secretary finance and sought the full cooperation from the department. An AGP official said the special audits are always conducted in an extraordinary situation and when the competent authority, ministry and departments have serious concern over the practices of the departments concerned. He said in the case of sugar and wheat crisis, the AGP launched the special audit for 2015-19. It is an extraordinary situation as the special inquiry commission was already constituted by the prime minister with assigned TORs. However, the scope of the AGP audit focused on practices and was extended to more years compared to the special commission in any case. He said it could be part of the final verdict of the sugar and wheat crisis issues in the country on which the inquiry commission is already conducting the inquiry and forensic audits of the sugar mills.