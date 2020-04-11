PML-N lays blame of sugar crisis on Imran, Buzdar

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has laid the blame of the sugar crisis on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and called on the Inquiry Commission formed to investigate the sugar and wheat crisis to be summon them for questioning. In a statement on Friday, the PML-N leader alleged that Khan and Buzdar’s decisions benefited “known and unknown” sugar sellers. “The Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister are the true culprits behind the sugar and wheat crisis,” she alleged.

She claimed the Premier and Chief Minister approved all the decisions related to the sugar crisis which included exporting sugar, its subsidy and decisions related to its pricing, adding that the decisions made the public incur losses. “Industrialists benefitted from the policy adopted by the government in the crisis,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen cast aspersions on the Inquiry Commission over the criteria used to select nine mills for the forensic audit.

Taking to Twitter, Tareen asked: “What was the criteria used to select 9 mills for the forensic audit. Does the commission believe that by doing a forensic audit of 9 sugar mills only they can get a complete picture of the total sugar industry of Pakistan which has 80 sugar mills?” However, he insisted he had “no objections whatsoever” over the forensic audit of his mills and stressed that he had “nothing to hide”.