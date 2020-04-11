Four retailers arrested for taking bribes under Ehsaas Programme

MARDAN: District administration on Friday took action against four retailers for allegedly collecting money from the needy people in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program here on Friday.

According to a statement from Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano, complaints were received by the district administration about some retailers embezzling money in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. She said the district administration officers inspected retailers across the district and arrested four of them and sealed their shops as they allegedly got money from the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

The beneficiaries were asked to inform the administration in case they are not given the full amount of Rs12,000 by the retailers.