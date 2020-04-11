PM Imran Khan asked to quit

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader Abid Ali Shah has held the Prime Minister Imran Khan equally responsible for the sugar and flour scandal, besides Jehangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar. Talking to reporters on Friday, he said that the so-called champion of change and reforms have no right to rule the country after the inquiry report. He said Imran Khan should resign as he could not exempt himself from the sugar scandal in the country. Abid Ali Shah said the captain and cabinet would sink together and demanded equal punishment to all those responsible including the prime minister and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.