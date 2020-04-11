Man Utd’s Maguire offers food packages to elderly

LONDON: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has agreed to supply a food package of everyday essentials to the elderly during the coronavirus lockdown.

Maguire and his father approached Herrings Top Shop in Mosborough, his hometown near Sheffield in the north of England, about the idea of giving the parcels to those aged 70 and over or their carers in the area.

“I am very proud of my Mosborough roots - it’s where I grew up and where my family still live. I come back to visit everyone as much as I can,” Maguire said on Friday. “There’s always been a real sense of community in the area which is more important than ever at the moment.”

Maguire has been at the forefront of football’s bid to help with the pandemic. He coordinated United’s response to the PlayersTogether initiative, with Premier League stars joining forces to help generate funds for NHS charities during the Covid-19 crisis. The Premier League is suspended for the foreseeable future, but the 27-year-old remains in contact with his United team-mates and is adhering to a regime his club have sent him.