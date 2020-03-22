Cotton sowing to commence from April 1

MULTAN: The cotton cultivation will commence from April 1 across the province.Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon in a press release stated on Saturday that cotton is an important crop of the country and the government attaches top priority to it. He said the agriculture department would issue advisory on cotton cultivation and an awareness drive would be initiated from March 26 upto 31. The farmers are advised to follow instructions of agriculture department for enhanced production of cotton, he added.

online classes: The Women University (WU) has started teaching students online in the wake of coronavirus scare in the country. The varsity advised the students and faculty that they could manage their academic work online. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraish said the teachers and employees of varsity stand side by side with the nation during this trial. In this situation, the university is performing its national and social responsibilities. Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy specialists are producing low cost sanitizers to their community, she informed.