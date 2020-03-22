Govt urged to reduce oil, power prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal has urged the government to benefit from oil price collapse in the international market.
The government should provide relief to masses by reduction in prices of oil and electricity etc. and build strategic oil reserves as oil in the international market has become cheaper than the bottled water, he said.
