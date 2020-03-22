close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

Govt urged to reduce oil, power prices

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal has urged the government to benefit from oil price collapse in the international market.

The government should provide relief to masses by reduction in prices of oil and electricity etc. and build strategic oil reserves as oil in the international market has become cheaper than the bottled water, he said.

Latest News

More From Top Story