A leading business school

LAHORE : University of Management & Technology (UMT) School of Business and Economics has been featured in world's renowned magazine Newsweek’s list of “Leading Business Schools in Asia 2020.”

UMT, a project of (ILM) Trust, has more than 700 faculty members that include 200 plus PhDs, besides network of over 20,000 alumni and 25,000 students from 100 districts of Pakistan and 20 countries across the globe. UMT is increasing complexity by transforming learners into leaders of all professions.

School of Business Economics at UMT has been awarded the highest rank to the school by the Pakistan Higher Education Commission. UMT is also ranked among the top 500 universities in Asia by QS Rankings, in addition to being one of the top 200 in employer and academic reputation.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad said SBE holds the privilege of being the founder of Association of Management Development Institutions in Pakistan (AMDIP). UMT SBE also has been awarded 'A' category for BBA and MBA programs with accreditation by the National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) from 2018-2023, he added.***