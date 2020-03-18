Doctors meet governor, call off strike

LAHORE :Following a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Young Doctors Association Punjab (YDA-Punjab) President Dr Salman Haseeb announced calling off strike in public sector hospitals.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and all the staff members and security personnel of Governor House have been declared with negative coronavirus after their screening. Ch Sarwar said the government would utilise all resources to control corona epidemic, adding that doctors must support the government to protect the people from coronavirus. Entire nation needs to get united against coronavirus and everyone will have to play a due role in this regard.

Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr Salman Haseeb, YDA Punjab Senior Vice-President Dr Shoaib Niazi, President Mayo Hospital Dr Mahmood Ahmed, President Jinnah Hospital Dr Aqib Javed and others called on Punjab Governor.

During the meeting, YDA office-bearers and Punjab Governor discussed the situation of coronavirus and other issues.

During his meeting with the doctors, the governor said that in addition to public sector institutions, the doctors would also have to play their effective role in coping with coronavirus. The government will utilise all resources to control this pandemic, and Insha Allah, we all have to save ourselves as well as other people from the virus, he said and added that the government departments were working round-the-clock to fight out dreadful virus.

On the appeal of Punjab governor, YDA postponed its protest strike in public sector hospitals. Meanwhile, on the directives of the governor, precautionary measures have been tightened further at Governor House. The doctors also conducted screening of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the main gate of Governor House, and after that the governor came to his office, while the screening of entire staff and visitors of Governor House will be conducted on daily basis.