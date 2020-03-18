PSL-5 postponed due to coronavirus

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday suspended remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League a few hours before the start of its knockout stage here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Under suspicion of coronavirus to one of the foreign players, the PCB decided to postpone the semifinals and the final of the league to reschedule it for a later date.

The semi-finals of the PSL were to be played on Tuesday and the first semi-finalists teams were about to leave their hotel towards the stadium when the entire event was called off. Talking to media, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan without giving name of the player stated that one of the foreign players is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms but its not confirmed yet, he added.

However, former captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja said later on that English cricketer Alex Hales is believed to have contracted the virus, which is yet to be confirmed. “An overseas player who had the symptoms has already left Pakistan,” Wasim had told media at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

“The PSL 2020 was suspended due to this development,” he added. The PCB, as part of its duty of care, has made arrangements for all the players and players support staff of the four semi-finalists, match officials, franchise owners and production crew to undergo precautionary tests and has strongly advised them to wait for the results prior to undertaking any travel.

PCB Chief Executive further said: “This is absolutely the right thing to do after an overseas player, who will be tested in his country shortly, has shown symptoms of COVID-19. “The PCB has also facilitated the process of carrying out immediate tests of all those who were involved with the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“This is an unprecedented situation, which is evolving with each passing day. The PCB has closely monitored the situation and had taken precautionary measures including consultation with relevant authorities and temperature screening of players, officials and media on match and non-match days.

“The PCB believes it has made the right decisions in the lead up to the postponement of the tournament that included consulting the team owners, holding the matches behind closed doors, allowing the players the option to withdraw from the tournament, rescheduling of the matches and reducing the number of event days.

“Obviously before postponing the tournament, we took into confidence the team owners.“The PCB will use its reach and influence to play its part in all government’s drives and initiatives to create awareness and dealing with this pandemic.

The PCB hopes and prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that everyone can return to a healthy and routine lifestyle and we can bring back cricket to the fans.”The PSL had seen numerous withdrawals by foreign players in the last few days and most had left the event to return home in view of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives internationally.