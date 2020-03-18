Edible stores, markets to remain functional

LAHORE: Amid growing number of coronavirus cases, another worrying element of shortage of edibles due to panic messages being spread on social media platforms is going to test the writ of the government.

Social media platforms are flooded with numerous fake news messages in ongoing coronavirus panic situation, besides the sellers and vendors communicating the expected suspension of the supplies of fresh items such as fruits and vegetables in next couple of days due to coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most circulated messages on social media platform is that the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to impose curfew in the cities of Pakistan, including Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. The message circulating stated that kindly arrange your grocery and household items as the government will going to announce curfew in the next two to three days. Besides, social media, alarmingly the vegetable vendors are also motivating the buyers to purchase extra as suspension of fruits and vegetables supplies was expected in the next couple of days.

An official of the Prime Minister Secretariat said it was fake news being circulated in the social media platforms and no such advice and proposal even came in the discussion at any stage. He said that such messages would increase panic among the general public which is already worried due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ultimately increase problems for the public as well as government.

Some vegetable sellers claimed that the announcements were made in Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable markets on Tuesday that the supply of the fruits and vegetables would be suspended from Thursday (tomorrow). However, the secretary market committee Lahore Shahzad Cheema said that no such announcement was made by the government or any individual in any of the fruits and vegetables market of the city.

Instead, he mentioned that a meeting was held to review the situation and required arrangements would be ensured for smooth functioning of the markets. “The essential edibles supplies never closed even in war or curfew then how one can claim that the government or any individual can stop the supplies”, he said that all markets, stores, super stores would be functional across the city as usual.

Lahore Supermarket Association General Secretary Imran Saleemi said that due to panic the unprecedented spike in the sales of the super stores witnessed for grocery items which is alarming. The government should dispel the impression of such crisis and give trust to the public that no shortage or closure of the stores and markets was in sight.

“We are assuring the shoppers that the stores will remain open as stores are not closed anywhere in the world due to coronavirus and so will the case in Pakistan”, he said, adding that the public could not believe their words and advice so the government should come forward and stop this panic buying situation. Further, he suggested that action should also be taken against those electronic and social media platforms creating panic about the situation. He asserted that all the LSA stores and other markets would remain open as if these stores and markets were shut down then law and order could be created and would be difficult to handle for government. Further, closing of markets and grocery stores could be resulted in more death due to non-availability of edibles as compared to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has set up the Corona Crisis Management Committee to monitor overall situation of Covid-19, demand and supply of essential commodities (especially medicines and food items), and check hoarding in the province.

The decision to form the committee was taken at a meeting presided over by the chief secretary Punjab. Administrative secretaries of health and other relevant departments, commissioner Lahore division attended the meeting whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined the meeting through a video link. The chief secretary said that in the prevailing situation, it is prime responsibility of the government to protect lives of people and ensure availability of essential items to them. He asked the administrative officers to take stern action against the persons involved in hoarding and profiteering of eatables, face masks and sanitisers. He ordered strict implementation of directions issued by federal and Punjab governments to prevent coronavirus.

The Corona Crisis Management Committee comprised of nine members would work under the headship of special secretary Home Department Iqbal Hussain. As per direction of the chief secretary, the committee would hold meeting daily at 11am and monitor overall situation of Covid-19 in the province. It would also oversee the demand and supply of essential commodities (particularly medicines and food items), besides acting against hoarding. The committee would ensure implementation of Section 144 imposed to enforce anti-virus measures in the province. It would also present its report to the chief secretary on daily basis regarding patients in quarantine, isolation centres and high dependency units established in hospitals.