Dr Baig shows concerns over arrest of Mir Shakil

KARACHI: Former SVP FPCCI, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has expressed serious concerns over the arrest of editor-in-chief of Jang/GEO group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old property case.Dr Baig said he had grave concerns over implications of the arrest on the freedom of expression. He said the country was going through catastrophic situation due to Coronavirus, which should be the top priority of the government, rather than opening of a 34-year-old business deal.