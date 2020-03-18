Shoddy treatment at Sukkur isolation units: SHC annoyed, directs provision of necessary facilities

SUKKUR: The SHC double-bench comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto on Tuesday directed provision of all necessary facilities at the coronavirus isolation units.

The SHC bench heard a petition filed by Shahzado Deho about of Coronavirus isolation units at Labour Colony, Sukkur. DG Health Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur submitted their reports about the admission of Zaireen returning from Taftan border to the isolation units. The counsel of the petitioner Rashid Khan demanded registration of an FIR against DC Sukkur for misguiding the court. The counsel told the court that the isolation units for coronavirus patients lacked basic facilities and were being given food like cattle.

Justice Amjad Sahatto remarked that the apathetic attitude towards the Zaireen in the Isolation Units was unacceptable. Expressing annoyance, the SHC judge questioned the DG health and DC Sukkur if they cannot properly manage 300 patients, how would they handle when their number grows. The double bench of the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Sukkur, while directing the authorities to ensure provision of all required facilities for patients at the isolation units, adjourned the hearing to March 24.