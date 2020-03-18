Police adopts measures against coronavirus

Islamabad : Islamabad police have adopted elaborate measures for safety to its personnel against coronavirus and also for the complainants visiting police stations to register their complaints, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan here on Tuesday.

He said that scanning of those visiting at police stations would be made and they would be briefed about precautionary measures against this virus. All police officials would monitor arrangements made against it so that personnel may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

As per instructions of the IGP Islamabad, all facilities have been ensured to prevent from coronavirus at police stations, CIA Office and Police Lines Headquarters. The purpose of these measures is to ensure safety to police employees so that they may serve the people with dedication.

Senior police officials are also monitoring the overall arrangements made to prevent policemen and visitors from it.