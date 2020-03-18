Focal person notified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The competent authority has notified Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as provincial focal person for coordination, prevention and response for COVID-19 with the following contact details.
Address: Directorate General Health Services, Warsak Road Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Office Contact +92-91-9210269 Mobil +092-3005551236, Email: [email protected] It was notified by the Health Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
