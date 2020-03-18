Rs42m allocation for social media team flayed

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker has criticised the government for allocating Rs42 million for "propaganda" against political opponents on social media.

ANP lawmaker Samar Haroon Bilour said that the allocation of such huge amount was unjustified and a matter of concern. She said the government took the step to benefit its party’s social media team and malign leaders of other political parties. The ANP lawmaker said the government took the step despite country’s weak economic condition and the looming coronavirus threat . She said such measures spoke volumes about the government priorities. Samar Haroon Bilour asked the departments concerned to advise the prime minister against such actions and its impact on the economy. She said the money should be allocated for fighting the coronavirus that posed a serious threat to people’s lives. The legislator criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not taking proper steps to protect the masses from the viral disease.