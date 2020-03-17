Coronavirus episode: President, his entourage to face screening test on their return today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other members of the entourage of the President who have gone to China on Monday, will be facing screening test for coronavirus today (Tuesday) on their return from that country.

The helpline for virus tests told The News on Monday evening that in case the President or any member of the entourage had failed in thermal test and found having more than normal temperature would be separated from the delegation and will be thoroughly checked for the coronavirus.

Any member of the delegation or even President if found as carrier or having coronavirus, will have to face at least 14 days in quarantine. The security staff that had accompanied the Presidential entourage and personals staff of the President will also mill through the same exercise.

Interestingly US President Donald Trump and several world leaders and dignitaries have undergone for coronatests these days and most of them found with the virus. They are undergoing quarantine restrictions. However President Trump was cleared from the virus.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that President Alvi will be returning today (Tuesday) as he had gone to express solidarity with China at the hour of great difficulty caused by coronavirus.

