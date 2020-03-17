Attack on police van: Two cops injured, two prisoners flee

THATTA: Two policemen were injured while two under-trial prisoners (UTP) fled when some armed men attacked a police van here on Monday. As per details, a police van was taking prisoners from Sujawal to Thatta Sessions Court when it was attacked near old Syedpur area. As a result, two cops--Muhammad Azeem Bughio and Usman Heejab--were injured while two hardened under-trial prisoners--Ramzan alias Ramoo Mallah and Ghulam Hussain Shah--fled. The fleeing prisoners also took rifles of policemen with them. A team of local police, led by SSP Sujawal Suhai Aziz rushed to the site on incident and began probe.