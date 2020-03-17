Two medical stores sealed for selling govt hospitals medicines

OKARA: Police on Monday sealed two medical stores for selling government hospital medicines at high prices. The drug inspector along with the police closed and sealed Haram Medical Store and Al-Madina Medical Store on the complaints of the citizens.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED: DC Usman Ali has imposed Section 144 across the revenue jurisdiction of the Okara district for three weeks as a protective measure against coronavirus. Under the section, marriage halls, banquet halls, marquees, education institutions, technical and vocational instates, universities, tuition centres, examination centres, religious gathering and meetings, private of govt sports matches, gathering on festivals and black marketing of hand senitisers had been strictly banned. The DC issued directions to raise protective quarantines in the hospital, isolation wards, tests of patients fearing CV attack.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two people were killed while three others injured in accidents near village Sondha Singh on Monday.

A speeding mini truck collided with a truck. As a result, truck driver Ghulam Hussain of village 51/2L died on the spot while another man got injured. In another incident near village Bonga Sahiba, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing Sobia Bibi on the spot while the biker got injured.

FIVE HELD: Police on Monday arrested five people with fireworks material. Ravi police raided a house at village Joiya and arrested Muhammad Saleem, Rai Shah Jahan, Shahid Imran, Amjad Ali and Shah Nawaz and recovered fireworks material.