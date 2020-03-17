Dr Nazir appointed dean faculty of Social Science at QAU

Islamabad:President Islamic Republic of Pakistan being chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has appointed Professor Dr Nazir Hussain, School of Political and IR, as dean faculty of Social Science for term of three years w.e.f 06-03-2020 or till the date of his retirement whichever is earlier, says a press release.

Dr. Nazir Hussain is professor of International Relations and promoted as dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He was Director School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University (2017-2020); he is associated with the university since 1985. He has also served as Senior Research Fellow on Middle East at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad in 2001-2002. He has over 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience.

He has to his credit a Post-Doc Research Fellowship from the French Institute of International Relations, IFRI, Paris-France (May-November 2010). He has Post Graduate Diploma in Conflict Resolution from the University of Uppsala-Sweden (1991). He was Visiting Fellow at the Henry L. Stimson Centre, Washington DC., in summer 2000 working on ‘Nuclear Risk Reduction Measures in South Asia’, Research Associate with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in 1996-97 working on ‘International Humanitarian Law’, and Visiting Researcher at the Institute of Political and International Studies (IPIS), Tehran-Iran in summer 1995.

Prof. Hussain is Convener for the Establishment of ‘Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Studies’ by the Government of Pakistan since January 2020, Convener of Working Group on Middle East at the National Security Division, Prime Minister’s Office since December 2019; and Member Advisory Committee for the establishment of Pakistan Media University since November 2019. He was Member Board of Governors, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (2017-18) and Member Board of Governors, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Islamabad, (2017-2019).

Prof. Hussain has attended scores of national and international conferences, seminars, workshops and symposiums within and outside the country. He has written extensively on security issues in national and international research journals. He has written 79 research articles, including two books; Strategic Dynamics of West Asia (2010), and Defence Production in the Muslim World: Limitations and Prospects (1989). He has also successfully supervised 11 PhD and 63 MPhil theses; some of which have been published as book/research articles.

Prof. Hussain also delivers talks on national/international security affairs at Command and Staff College Quetta, Air War College, Karachi, Foreign Services Academy, Islamabad, Defence Services Academy, Islamabad, Armed Forces War College, National Defence University, Islamabad and many other specialized institutes and organizations of the Government. He has also been associated with the electronic media since 1999. He has hosted various current affairs programs on Pakistan Television (PTV) and ATV, including the live coverage of Agra Summit in July 2001. He has also hosted regular current affairs programs on Pakistan Radio during 2002-2007 and 2013-14. At present, he expresses his views on the electronic media as a security analyst.