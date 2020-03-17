CAS Int’l squash postponed

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship for men and women that was set to be held in the first week of April has been postponed due to global outbreak of coronavirus. The event was to be held at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Islamabad. “Due to the escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19, CAS International has been postponed in consultation with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and concerned government authorities of Pakistan. Revised dates of the tournament would be announced in due course of time. PSA has also been approached for rescheduling of tournament in September time frame as per the slot available in PSA calendar,” a PSF has announced.