CM Usman Buzdar orders implementation of safety steps against virus

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the line departments to ensure implementation of guidelines and steps for safety from coronavirus.

In a statement here Monday, he reiterated that the government had taken timely steps to protect people from the disease, adding that there was no room for any negligence in this regard. He emphasised that every possible step was being taken to protect the people and reiterated that the government would continue to stand with the citizens. The unusual conditions require unusual steps and the people should avoid going to public places. The people coming from abroad should also get themselves medically examined and health safety measures should be given priority to protect their families.

The government is fully active and precautionary measures are yielding best results, he said. Meanwhile, practical steps have been taken against the hoarding of masks and other medical equipment and the government is also focusing on the training of doctors and other paramedical staff, concluded the chief minister.