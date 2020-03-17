Young Spanish: football coach dies after contracting coronvirus

MALAGA: A 21-year-old Spanish football coach, who had leukaemia, died after contracting coronavirus, it was reported on Monday.

Francisco Garcia, a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, had an unknown pre-existing health condition that resulted in him being more vulnerable to the virus than usual for an individual of his age, though he was only informed of having cancer after going to hospital with symptoms of coronavirus.

Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy reported that Garcia was advised to seek further medical help after struggling to breathe, and was told that he had both coronavirus and pneumonia. A club statement read: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately.

“Now what do we do without you, Francis? “How are we going to continue conquering ... in the league? We don’t know how, but we will surely do it for you. “We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Until forever.”