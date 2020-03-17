AVLC arrests two motorcycle lifters

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting.

According to an AVLC spokesperson, the SITE AVLC arrested two motorcycle lifters, namely Umair Ali, son of Nazim Ali, and Baber Hussain, son of Hussain Muhammad, and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The spokesperson said they were also involved in snatching mobile phones, purse and other street crimes. They had been arrested four times in the past. Legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests are under way, added the spokesperson.

Rangers arrest 27

The paramilitary force on Monday claimed to have arrested 27 suspects, including robbers. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted raids in Saudabad, Sharea Faisal, Ferozabad, Sachal Malir, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, Paposh Nagar, Korangi, Docks, Risala and Kalri areas, where they arrested 25 suspects.

The suspects were later identified as Bilal, Ajab Khan, Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Husnain, Ahmed Raza, Adil, Shahzeb, Zohaib, Farmanullah, Muhammad Shahbaz Khalil, Abdul Qadir Khan, Nadeem, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Shaan, Abdul Rehman, Syed Shahzad Ali, Usman, Muhammad Shahzeb, Jaan Muhammad, Muhammad Munawar, Zakir, Shahnawaz, Samiullah, Yousuf Khan and Naik Muhammad.

The men were alleged to be involved in a number of robberies, possessing illegal weapons, drug peddling, dacoities and cases of street crime.

Troops also conducted raids in Kalri and Garden areas, where they arrested two suspects, who were identified as Sohail and Jawed. The two were said to be involved in operating drugs dens in their areas.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.