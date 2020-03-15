Drugs recovered

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown, inter provincial gang of smugglers was busted and R.A Bazar Police recovered a big cache of Charas and opium from two detained smugglers.

On instructions of ASP Cant, RA Bazar police foiled a bid of smuggling and arrest two members of inter-provincial smuggling gang and recovered 46.8kg of Charas and 25.2kg of opium from their custody.

Both the detainee smugglers want to supply this big cache of drugs in different cities.

SP Pothohar stated that during preliminary investigation, both the detainee smugglers have informed about network of drug pushers and drug dealers in different cities across the Punjab.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauded efforts of SP Pothohar and RA Bazar police for making big action against inter provincial smuggling gang.

CPO Rawalpindi also stated that police will keep continue its efforts to purge the society from the nuisance of drugs.