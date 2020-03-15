Gold prices down Rs2,750/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs2,750/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs90,850/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams inched down Rs2,357 to Rs77,890.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $57 to $1,530/ounce. Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said that profit-taking in the international market resulted in decline in the price. "The market is coming down to its original position after huge increases," he added.
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs2,750/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs90,850/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams inched down Rs2,357 to Rs77,890.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $57 to $1,530/ounce. Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said that profit-taking in the international market resulted in decline in the price. "The market is coming down to its original position after huge increases," he added.