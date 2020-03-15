close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Gold prices down Rs2,750/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs2,750/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs90,850/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams inched down Rs2,357 to Rs77,890.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $57 to $1,530/ounce. Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said that profit-taking in the international market resulted in decline in the price. "The market is coming down to its original position after huge increases," he added.

Latest News

More From Business