MoU signed with WB to boost water supply from Hub Dam

With the assistance of the World Bank, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) under the public-private partnership mode will make efforts to enhance the water supply from the Hub Dam to Karachi.

For this purpose, repair work will be carried out at the Hub Canal, the Hub Filtration Plant and the Hub Pumping Station, after which their performances will be improved. According to a press statement from the KWSB, water board MD Asadullah Khan and country director Nadeem Siddiqui of the sub division of the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, inked a memorandum.

The World Bank is interested in getting the rickety state Hub Canal, Hub Pumping Station and Hub Filtration Plant repaired under the public-private partnership mode. “The Hub Canal has completed its life already,” said the press release and added that the capacity of the canal had reduced due to which the board was unable to supply 100 MGD of water fully to the port city.

Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was taking all measures it could to provide water to the people of Karachi. He held out the assurance that once the Hub Canal, Hub Filtration Plant and Hub Pumping Station were repaired, the city would have a 100-MGD supply from the Hub Dam.

District West, with this repair work, according to the KWSB’s statement, will be benefited the most. The minister said that the World Bank would soon prepare a feasibility report of the project.

Meanwhile, Khan said that the signing of the memorandum was good news for the people of Karachi.