Coronavirus scare: political parties, civil society suspend activities

As a precaution over coronavirus, almost all political parties, civil society groups and religious outfits have suspended their large-scale gathering in the metropolis.

The Sindh health department has already issued advisories for crowded places.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has put off its foundation day celebration till March 28, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The activity was scheduled for March 18. However, the party has now decided to postpone it until the situation becomes normalised, according to MQM-P leaders.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has also announced suspension of its all political gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Rashid Soomo, the party’s provincial secretary-general, said that the party had also directed the seminaries to postpone its events.

“During the Friday prayers, only Khutba [the mandatory sermon] will be given and no Bayan will be given,” he said.

The JUI-F has already called off its Tahaffuz-e-Aeen-e-Pakistan conference of the six-party opposition alliance in Lahore in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Awami National Party Sindh has also cancelled its think-tank meeting and other activities in the city as a precaution over coronavirus.

The Dawat-e- Islami, a key Barelvi proselytizing organization, has also called off its prayers gathering scheduled on Sunday, the organisation’s shura decided in a meeting. It has also decided to shut down its Madrasa Al-Madina and Jamia Al-Madina runs by it.

Also, Tanzeem Wafaqul Madaris Salafia, a board representing seminaries belonging to Ahle Hadith school of thought, has also announced its madrasas across the country, including Karachi, will stay shut.

A letter signed by Professor Sajid Mir, head of the board, states that the exams of the madrasa that were scheduled for April 4 had been cancelled and the new dates would be announced after the situation became normal.