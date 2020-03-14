Death toll 39 after fresh spell of rain

PESHAWAR: Death toll from the rain-related incidents reached 39 as 11 new fatalities were reported on Friday in the fresh spell of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the number of the injured jumped to 82.

The rain from Wednesday to Friday also damaged 58 houses, thus increasing the total figure to 283.

As many as 225 houses were damaged in the earlier spell. Four more houses were destroyed in addition to the already 27 in different districts of the KP.

The rain-related incidents in the province also left 67 cattle killed.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), further casualties were reported from different districts during the three days of torrential rains.

Following identification of the victims, the PDMA distributed relief items, including tents, mats and mattress among the affected families in the affected areas.

Eight affected families of Tank were among the beneficiaries.

Though the rains have stopped, the PDMA directed the district administrations to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.