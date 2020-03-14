Senate body meeting sought on Mir Shakil’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who is a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, has written to its Chairman Senator Faisal Javed for summoning an immediate meeting of the committee on the situation, arising out of the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said in the letter to the committee chairman that he would be already in the knowledge of the fact that the editor-in-chief of the country’s largest media group had not only been arrested but also Geo TV channel was facing blackout as well as impediments in its transmission. In this act of revenge, masses were being kept deprived of their fundamental right to information. Therefore, you are requested to immediately call a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting so that those, who are involved in depriving their fundamental rights, are subjected to accountability and a role is played in getting back their right to know,” he said.