British football shuts down to halt virus spread

LONDON: The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. Matches in the English Football League, Women’s Super League, all football in Scotland and international friendlies for England and Wales have also been suspended.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced a player is in self-isolation for seven days after reporting a high temperature. The rest of their first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to stay away from all of the Merseyside club’s sites.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were taking the same precaution.

West Ham staff are also self-isolating as they faced Arteta’s Arsenal six days ago at the Emirates.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commended the decision despite it halting his side’s cruise towards a first league title in 30 years.

“We don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked,” he said.

The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women’s Super League will be suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

England’s two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed as have Wales games against Austria and the US. The fifth-tier National League will continue but said in a statement it “will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.”

The authorities still hope to be able to resume and complete the season at a later date.

All matches in Scotland, including Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic, have also been indefinitely suspended.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games for the coming week and will have a crisis meeting on Tuesday to determine the fate of those competitions and Euro 2020.