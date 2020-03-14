AIOU opens BA admissions in five disciplines

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened BA (Associate Degree) admissions in five disciplines including; BA (General), BA (Dars-e-Nizami), BA (Mass Communication), B.Com and BLIS.

According to Director Admissions on Friday, the students will be issued ‘associate degree’ in the relevant field after completion of two-year course, in accordance with the University’s prevailing rules and practices as well as the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.

The students, interested in the BA (Associate Degree) have been advised to take admission in the program latest by April 15.Continuing/Fresh students would be encouraged to apply online.

The university has already issued computerized forms to its continuing students enabling them to complete the two-year’s BA programme. Admissions form of MSc, MA, Postgraduate Diplomas, B.S programmes (4 years), Associate Degree Programmes, BBA (4 years) and Teacher Training Programmes could also be submitted till the same date.

The university’s sale points at its 53 regional offices and elsewhere across the country will be kept open on Saturday and Sunday for issuing the forms and prospects.