FAST-NU confers medals on position-holders

Islamabad : The position holders of fall 2019 semester were awarded with medal by Rector FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences here Thursday. Rector Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi conferred the medals on high achievers of different departments. The medal distribution ceremony was held at university’s Islamabad campus here on Thursday.

Rector Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest while he was accompanied by Campus Director Dr. Waseem Ikram, heads of departments, senior faculty members and management staff. A large number of parents and students attended the ceremony. While addressing on this occasion, Rector NUCES Dr. Ayub Alvi congratulated the top position holders and encouraged them to play a proactive role in national development by showcasing their talent and spirit.