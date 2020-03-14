Alhamra Arts Council, Cultural Complex closed

LAHORE:In the wake of the federal government’s decision to combat the looming and growing menace of coronavirus, the Lahore Art Council’s management has announced that Alhamra Arts Council on The Mall, and Alhamra Cultural Complex at Qaddafi Stadium on Ferozepur Road have been closed from March 13, 2020 for all kinds of programmes till further order.

Talking to The News on Friday evening, Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan pointed out that the closure had been announced in the wake of the federal government’s decision after the National Security Council’s (NSC) meeting.

The LAC executive director informed that the decision had been taken in the greater public interest. It’s pertinent to note that the Alhamra Arts Council was all set to celebrate the “Punjab Culture Day” today (March 14) according to the decision of Punjab government with elaborated and colorful programmes at Alhamra.