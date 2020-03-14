close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
March 14, 2020

Bulgaria shuts restaurants to fight virus

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s health ministry ordered on Friday the immediate shutting of all non-food stores, restaurants and schools across the country until March 29 to fight the spread of coronavirus. Parliament declared a "state of emergency" until April 13, opening the way for more drastic measures in order to enforce social isolation.

