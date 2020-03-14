Bulgaria shuts restaurants to fight virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: Bulgaria’s health ministry ordered on Friday the immediate shutting of all non-food stores, restaurants and schools across the country until March 29 to fight the spread of coronavirus. Parliament declared a "state of emergency" until April 13, opening the way for more drastic measures in order to enforce social isolation.
