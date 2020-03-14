Iran warns Trump over ‘dangerous actions’ after Iraq strikes

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes that they said targeted a pro-Iranian armed group in neighbouring Iraq.

"The United States cannot blame others... for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation’s reaction to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and fighters," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. "Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," he added.

The statement was issued hours after the Pentagon said the US had launched strikes against the Kataeb Hizbullah armed faction. The United States said the strikes targeted five weapons facilities across Iraq.