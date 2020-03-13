No compromise on accountability: Sarwar

LAHORE: Three dissident MPAs of PML-N, including Nishat Daha, Faisal Niazi and Azhar Abbas called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday.

Besides, Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan, Senior PTI Member Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and others also called on him here at Governor's House.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar on the occasion said everyone from Opposition who wished to serve the masses would be welcomed by the government. He said it was due to the successful and public friendly policies of the government that people were expressing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He assured the PML-N dissidents that the government would extend complete cooperation to them in the interests of people of the province. Moreover, the governor said that government’s decision to establish Southern Punjab province was not being absorbed by the opposition. He stated this while talking to Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan, senior PTI member Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and others. The politics of those, who are opposing creation of Southern Punjab province, will die down. The opposition is making lame excuses just to escape accountability but there will be no compromise on accountability matter. Our government saved the country from bankruptcy and is making the country strong economically, he added.

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is sincerely moving in the right direction. The government will also fulfill the promise of reducing the power and gas tariffs. Reduction in gas and electricity prices will benefit the economy and the industry. He said that as per promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan, southern Punjab will be made a separate province, asserting that the opposition parties, including N-League and PPP instead of doing politics on southern Punjab province must vote in favour of new province’s bill in the parliament. Whosoever opposes the making southern Punjab as separate province, will not only get exposed to the people but his politics will also die down.

He said that 220 million people of Pakistan pinned high hopes with Prime Minister Imran Khan; that is why, the opposition parties’ MPAs are also reposing confidence in his leadership. We have firm resolve to make the country progressing and prospering, and there will be no compromise on it. Transparent and indiscriminate accountability process will continue until accountability of the last corrupt person, he concluded.